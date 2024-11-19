Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.1 %

Saul Centers stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.38. 31,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,877. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $951.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

