Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for 4.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $231.76 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Mizuho increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,170,759. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

