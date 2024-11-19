Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 565,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 551.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 440,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

