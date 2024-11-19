Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the quarter. Celsius comprises 2.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 169.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Celsius by 93.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $984,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $20,024,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Celsius Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

