Schwallier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,595 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 167.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June makes up about 0.5% of Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 9.5% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DJUN opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

