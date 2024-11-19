Second Half Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

