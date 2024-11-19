Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $723,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. This represents a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $132,875,601 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $847.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $848.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

