Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 153,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Natixis purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,263,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

