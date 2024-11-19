Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Head to Head Contrast

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Security National Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $2.12 billion 7.12 -$300.74 million $0.10 139.31 Security National Financial $318.50 million 0.90 $14.49 million $1.23 9.61

Security National Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies 8.38% 3.71% 0.67% Security National Financial 8.92% 9.02% 2.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and Security National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 2 6 3 0 2.09 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential downside of 29.65%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Volatility and Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institution; and Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it provides SoFi Money offers checking and savings accounts, debit cards, and cash management products; and SoFi Invest, a mobile-first investment platform that provides access to trading and advisory solutions, such as investing and robo-advisory. Further, the company offers SoFi Credit Card that provides cash backs on every purchase; Sofi Relay, a personal finance management product that allows to track all of their financial accounts comprising credit score and spending behaviors; SoFi Protect, which offers insurance product; SoFi Travel, an application that manages travel search and booking experience; SoFi At Work provides financial benefits to employees, including student loan payments made on their employees' behalf; Lantern Credit, a financial services marketplace platform for seeking alternative products and provide product comparisons; and other lending as a service that offers pre-qualified borrower referrals and sells loans to third-party partner. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

