Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEPN. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEPN opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Septerna has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third purchased 370,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,215,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,880,638. This trade represents a 6.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

