Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 1.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Shell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

