Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Grows By 7.4%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 22,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 187.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in B2Gold were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

