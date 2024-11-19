Short Interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Drops By 10.3%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Baxter International Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,504. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.01.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Baxter International Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,156,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,022,000 after buying an additional 170,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,626 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,296,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,885,000 after purchasing an additional 541,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,263,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
