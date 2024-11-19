Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Increases By 6.4%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
BHP Group Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE BHP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 1,270,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,441. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
BHP Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.