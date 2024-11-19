Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Drops By 9.7%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,130. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 62,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $232.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.36.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

