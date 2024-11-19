Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Declines By 8.3%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $366,049.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,886,798.56. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Sand sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $74,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,155.65. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 367.9% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCB stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

