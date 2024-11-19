Short Interest in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Rises By 5.6%

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 186,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 69,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,781. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.46. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Coya Therapeutics

In other Coya Therapeutics news, CEO Arun Swaminathan bought 5,000 shares of Coya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,700. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,510 shares of company stock worth $69,615 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Further Reading

