Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Drops By 5.6%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $206.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.35. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 52 week low of $178.00 and a 52 week high of $230.15.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

