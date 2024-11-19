Short Interest in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Increases By 6.7%

DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,865,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

DYCQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,310. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. DT Cloud Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

