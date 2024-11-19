Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Expands By 8.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETY opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $15.29.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0992 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 38,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

