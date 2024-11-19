Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Expands By 8.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE ETY opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $15.29.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.0992 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
