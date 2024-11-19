Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Increases By 7.8%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 14,700,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.46. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.82, a PEG ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.09.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

