Short Interest in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Grows By 6.6%

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
NASDAQ GRAL traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 1,377,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,653. Grail has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82.
GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.
