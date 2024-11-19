Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Grows By 10.0%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 29,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Shares of ICICI Bank stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $29.75. 5,003,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,049. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $31.60.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
