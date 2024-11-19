Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Drops By 8.0%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 639,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3,487.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 550,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

