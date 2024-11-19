Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Declines By 12.7%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 793,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
In other news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $117,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 5,673.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
