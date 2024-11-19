Short Interest in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Drops By 9.7%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 68,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance
JYD opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Jayud Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.10.
About Jayud Global Logistics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jayud Global Logistics
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Jayud Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayud Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.