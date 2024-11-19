Short Interest in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Drops By 9.7%

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 68,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

JYD opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Jayud Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

