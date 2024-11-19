Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Decreases By 14.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

JMIA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 802.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,413,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 685.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 127,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.74. 1,351,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

