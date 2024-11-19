SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) Stake Boosted by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,281 shares during the quarter. SIFCO Industries makes up 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SIFCO Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

