SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,515 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 134,450 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 172.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 133,597 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

