Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 3,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 29,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

