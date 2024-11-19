Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,610,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,915,000 after buying an additional 325,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

