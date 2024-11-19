SouthState Corp Acquires 222 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after buying an additional 124,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $353.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
