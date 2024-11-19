SouthState Corp Has $1.98 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 395.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. This trade represents a 26.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This represents a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,613 shares of company stock valued at $50,858,457 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

