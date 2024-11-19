SouthState Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $452.58 and a one year high of $603.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $579.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

