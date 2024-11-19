SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.98 and a 52 week high of $70.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

