SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $109,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $644,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $144.06. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.