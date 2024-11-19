SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,272.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $228.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.16. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $273.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

