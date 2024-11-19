Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 6,526 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

