St. Louis Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Moller Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

