Stefan Demmerle Sells 21,500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,177.27. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.