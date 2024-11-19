Stifel Nicolaus Increases Viking (NYSE:VIK) Price Target to $50.00

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Viking from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE:VIK opened at $45.39 on Monday. Viking has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Viking will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

