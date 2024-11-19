Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 933 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Endava by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Endava by 84.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 7.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $81.06.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.65 million. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

