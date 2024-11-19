Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7,708.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.