Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 7.3% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 153,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,292,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

