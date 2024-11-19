Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $15,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

