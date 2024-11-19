Summit Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 392,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 67,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.74 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

