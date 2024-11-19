SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.