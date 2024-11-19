Swiss National Bank Has $99.45 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $99,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Edison International by 277.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.5 %

Edison International stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The trade was a 54.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,422. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

