Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $115,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Sysco by 15.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,562,000 after purchasing an additional 166,798 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after buying an additional 672,940 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

