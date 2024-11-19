Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $90,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 85.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $283.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.13.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

